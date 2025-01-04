Four killed, 32 injured in blast in Balochistan's Turbat

Updated On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 22:15:44 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Four people were killed and 32 others severely injured after a devastating bomb attack in Turbat people injured, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

According to the sources, a convoy of security forces was passing through the area at the time of the attack. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Zohaib Mohsin was injured, adding that the nature of the blast was being determined.

The banned militant Balochistan Liberation Army group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials said that five of the injured were in critical condition. A heavy contingent of police and security forces had cordoned off the area in the aftermath of the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Balochistan, a province long plagued by unrest. Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in militant violence over the past couple of months.