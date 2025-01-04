ANP's Aimal Wali calls on Mohsin Naqvi to discuss Kurram situation

Both the leaders strongly condemned the firing incident in Kurram

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Awami National Party (ANP) chief Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the firing incident on government vehicles in Lower Kurram's Bagan area and expressed solidarity with Kurram Deputy Commissioner and other injured.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said anti-state forces attempted to sabotage the peace agreement under the guise of firing, calling it a cowardly act.

However, he noted that their nefarious intentions were thwarted.

The interior minister said that we are in contact with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the injured deputy commissioner is receiving the best possible medical treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi also appreciated the sincere efforts of security forces and peace Jirgas in Kurram.

He highlighted that the peace agreement in Kurram will yield far-reaching results, ensuring the protection of life and property.

He said important decisions were made during the apex committee meeting in Peshawar to ensure lasting peace and public safety which will pave the way for sustainable peace in the region.

Both leaders commended the security forces' operations against terrorists and paid tribute to the martyrs.

ANP chief Aimal Wali Khan said that the martyrs nurtured peace with their precious blood, and those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan are the heroes of the nation.