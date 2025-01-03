Siddiqui updates Fazl on progress of PTI negotiations

Pakistan Pakistan Siddiqui updates Fazl on progress of PTI negotiations

Senator Siddiqui appreciated Maulana's efforts in resolving religious seminaries' issue

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 19:22:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Government negotiation committee spokesperson Senator Irfan Siddiqui held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday.

During the meeting, Senator Siddiqui briefed the JUI-F chief on the progress of the ongoing negotiations.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasised that dialogue among political parties is a cornerstone of the democratic process. He stated that avoiding dialogue and fostering discord is an undemocratic approach.

He further stated that major issues can only be resolved through mutual discussions and that Pakistan urgently requires stability and unity. Political harmony, he added, is crucial for achieving this goal.

Senator Siddiqui appreciated Maulana's efforts in resolving the matter of religious seminaries' registration in an amicable manner.