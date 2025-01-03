Achakzai seeks remedy against 'stolen mandate'

Pakistan Pakistan Achakzai seeks remedy against 'stolen mandate'

He reiterated his demand for the restoration of the constitution

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 18:13:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has demanded the restoration of the Constitution and remedy against the stolen general election mandate.

Speaking alongside Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas during a media talk on Friday, Mahmood Khan Achakzai stressed the need for a roundtable conference involving all institutions to address the country's pressing issues.

He reiterated his demand for the restoration of the constitution and the return of the stolen mandate.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas stated that former prime minister Imran Khan emphasised that the rule of law is essential for the country's progress.

“However, the nation is facing political, economic, and various other crises, with the current government's incompetence pushing the country further into turmoil,” he held.

Read also: Achakzai, Abbasi agree to hold dialogues to steer country out of crisis

He criticised the leadership, saying the imposition of inept individuals led to the country's destruction. He also pointed out that Pakistan alienated neighbouring countries, first India and now Afghanistan, highlighting that former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had not even visited Afghanistan, a crucial neighbour and brotherly nation.

The MWM chief further remarked that the issue in Kurram could have been resolved within a week, but its delay reflected the shared incompetence of the provincial government and institutions.

He also condemned the fascist actions of the PPP-led government in Karachi, where protesters were brutally suppressed.

