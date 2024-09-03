Achakzai, Abbasi agree to hold dialogues to steer country out of crisis
Pakistan
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mahmood Achakzai in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), a coalition of six opposition parties, and the Awam Pakistan Party (APP) have agreed to increase their contacts.
Sources said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Islamabad and both leaders exchanged views on national situation.
In the meeting, it was agreed to hold dialogue to steer the country out of crisis. Achakzai also invited Abbasi to join the TTAP.