Achakzai, Abbasi agree to hold dialogues to steer country out of crisis

Pakistan Pakistan Achakzai, Abbasi agree to hold dialogues to steer country out of crisis

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mahmood Achakzai in Islamabad

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 20:39:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), a coalition of six opposition parties, and the Awam Pakistan Party (APP) have agreed to increase their contacts.

Sources said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Islamabad and both leaders exchanged views on national situation.

Read More: Tehreek Tahafuz Ayen-i-Pakistan calls nationwide protest on Friday



In the meeting, it was agreed to hold dialogue to steer the country out of crisis. Achakzai also invited Abbasi to join the TTAP.



