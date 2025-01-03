Punjab intensifies crackdown on plastic use

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab intensifies crackdown on plastic use

The environment department seized 40 tons of plastic since June last year

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 15:45:52 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The provincial environment department has intensified its efforts against illegal plastic use, seizing 40 tons of plastic since June last year in the ongoing crackdown.

In a statement issued on Friday, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the crackdown is part of the government's ongoing campaign to enforce a strict plastic ban across Punjab.

Also Read: Marriyum Aurangzeb advises citizens to avoid plastic bags use

She also announced innovative plans to repurpose the seized plastic and said it will be used to create chairs for primary school children in Lahore and Faisalabad.

The minister informed that with the help of seized plastic bags, a play area has been built in Lahore's Model Bazaar and benches and chairs are being provided to government offices and hospitals.