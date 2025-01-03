Pakistan will play key role in resolving international disputes: Ambassador Asim

Pakistan began its eighth term as a non-permanent member of UNSC

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan is a responsible country and it will play key role in resolving the international disputes worldwide.

It was stated by Pakistan’s Alternate Permanent Representative in the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

The Pakistani national flag was installed in front of the United Nations Security Council chamber as Pakistan began its eighth term as a non-permanent member (2025-26) of the 15-member body.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad installed the national flag at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony at UN, Ambassador Asim said that it is an honour for Pakistan to become the non-permanent member of UNSC.

“Pakistan always supported peace. We’ll play our role in resolving the international disputes,” he said.

He added that Pakistan will play its role in implementing the charter of United Nations.

Pakistan will preside over the 15-member Council in July when it assumes its presidency according to alphabetical rotation of the member states’ official names. This will allow Islamabad to set the Security Council’s agenda.

The Security Council has 15 members, five of which – Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States – are permanent ones. The 10 non-permanent seats of the Council are allocated by geographic region, with five replaced each year.

The Security Council is considered to be the most powerful body of the United Nations.