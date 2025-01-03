Bunkers in Kurram will be demolished within month: Barrister Saif

Says caravans will return to Kurram on Saturday under security of KP government

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Information Adviser of KP government Barrister Saif says that strict action will be taken against those who will carry out terror acts in Kurram.

In a statement on Friday, Saif said that the caravans would return to Kurram on Saturday under security of the KP government.

He also said that according to the peace agreement both parties would submit concrete plan of action regarding submission of ammunition in 15 days and no one would be allowed to keep or buy arms and build bunkers in Kurram.

“Existing bunkers in the area will be demolished within a month and violators of peace agreement will be considered terrorists,” he reiterated.

