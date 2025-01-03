Pakistan, Iran navies hold joint Passage Exercise

The Pakistan mission commander held meetings with naval leadership of Iran

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Iran held joint naval drills, Passage Exercise, to enhance interoperability between the two navies and promote shared learning through coordinated activities.

The joint exercise was conducted when Pakistan Navy ships Rasadgar and Azmat, along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Dasht, visited Port Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The flotilla was led by Commander 14th Destroyer Squadron, Commodore Muhammad Umair.

Matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.

In December last, Pakistan Navy Ship Saif conducted Joint Patrol and Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel, AL-Seeb and Spanish Navy Ship Santa Maria.

The exercise was conducted during Focused Operation 'Karakoram Resolve'' under Pakistan led Combined Task Force.

The exercises were aimed to develop synergy and mutual understanding between Navies operating in region while demonstrating interoperability to undertake Joint Operations.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Kashmir also took part in the focused operation.

