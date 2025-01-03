In-focus

MQM-P's Mohan Manjiani's seat declared vacant

Mohan Manjiani stepped down after consulting with the senior leadership of his party.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly Secretariat has officially declared the seat of Dr. Mohan Manjiani, a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), vacant from December 31 following his resignation.

A notification confirming the vacancy, bearing the signature of the National Assembly Secretary General Tahir Hussain, was issued on Thursday.

Manjiani, who was elected to a reserved minority seat in the February 8 general elections, stepped down after consulting with the senior leadership of his party.

He submitted his resignation directly to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
 

