MQM-P's Mohan Manjiani's seat declared vacant

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly Secretariat has officially declared the seat of Dr. Mohan Manjiani, a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), vacant from December 31 following his resignation.

A notification confirming the vacancy, bearing the signature of the National Assembly Secretary General Tahir Hussain, was issued on Thursday.

Manjiani, who was elected to a reserved minority seat in the February 8 general elections, stepped down after consulting with the senior leadership of his party.

He submitted his resignation directly to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

