Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan Pakistan Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sadiq

Ayaz Sadiq expressed satisfaction over talks held between the government and opposition committees.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 04:36:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the talks held between the government and opposition committees, describing them as being conducted in a “conducive environment.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would present its “Charter of Demands” (CoD) in the next meeting, he said, while talking to journalists after the conclusion of the second round of talks.

He said, “In the last meeting, we decided that PTI would present its charter of demands. However, the opposition requested another meeting with PTI founder to finalise their list of demands. The next meeting will hopefully take place next week.”

Welcoming the cordial environment of the discussions, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also tabled “excellent proposals and spoke with an open heart.”

He said, that the most positive outcome was the consensus among all participants to engage in dialogue for Pakistan’s betterment, covering issues such as the economy, terrorism, and other critical matters.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, read out a joint statement, highlighting that the PTI Committee, led by Umar Ayub Khan and comprising other members, presented a detailed perspective.

The committee demanded the release of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan, along with other party leaders and workers. They also called for the government to refrain from creating obstacles for PTI workers seeking bail. They proposed the formation of a judicial commission to thoroughly investigate and disclose the facts regarding the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

They said that Imran Khan had authorised the initiation of negotiations, and the committee required clear instructions to proceed methodically. Following consultations with Imran Khan, the final charter of demands would be presented in the next meeting.

On behalf of the government’s parliamentary committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that, based on the decisions of the previous meeting, it was expected that PTI would present its demands in writing during Thursday’s session. However, he expressed no objections to PTI’s committee seeking guidance from Imran Khan before finalising their demands.

He added that both committees could then proceed amicably. It was agreed that once PTI’s committee completes consultations, a date for the third meeting would be set for next week.

