Irfan Siddiqui supports PTI members' demand to meet party founder

Senator Siddiqui stated legal cases are filed based on the nature of crimes

Thu, 02 Jan 2025 20:23:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that PTI members’ demand to meet their party founder is valid.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Senator Siddiqui said that discussions between the negotiation committees took place in a cordial atmosphere. “We had expected them to present their demands in writing today,” he remarked.

He further disclosed that PTI members requested a meeting with their founder, which the PML-N expressed its willingness to facilitate. “We hope they will bring written demands to the next session,” Siddiqui added.

He described the continuation of talks as a significant step forward, noting that the decision to extend negotiations by a week was made at the PTI’s request, not the government’s. “We have not made any demands of the PTI members,” he clarified, adding that no discussions regarding elections or the 26th Amendment took place during the talks.

Commenting on the legal cases, Senator Siddiqui stated that they are filed based on the nature of crimes. “Incidents occurred on November 26, and cases were subsequently registered. However, no guarantees can be provided that no cases will be filed against anyone,” he explained.