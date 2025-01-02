PTI seeks more time for consultation as 3rd round of govt talks set for next week

PTI presents its list of demands to the government

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committee presented its list of demands to the government as the second round of political dialogue, initiated last month to address political uncertainty in the country, concluded on Thursday.

Both sides held the first round of formal negotiations on December 23, with the Imran Khan’s party asked to bring its demands in writing in the next meeting on Jan 2.

According to a joint declaration after the meeting, the PTI presented demands for the release of all prisoners, including Imran Khan, and the formation of a judicial commission for the May 9 and November 26 incidents. PTI also requested more time for further consultations, and further negotiations will take place next week.

According to Dunya News, the PTI delegation arrived at the Parliament House for negotiations, which included Omar Ayub, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Salman Akram Raja. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also took part in the talks.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, chaired the meeting of the negotiation committee. Other participants included Ishaq Dar, Aleem Khan, Farooq Sattar, Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Magsi and Ijazul Haq.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that discussion would be held after receiving demands of PTI.

"We will hold consultation with coalition partners and PML-N leadership regarding PTI charter of demands," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The legal help can also be taken on the matter of PTI demands, he added.

In reply to a question about judicial commission on May 9 and November 26, he said, we will seek legal assistance regarding May 9 riots and November 26 issues.

On Tuesday this week, PTI leader Asad Qaiser revealed two key demands to be presented in a meeting with government’s negotiation committee on Jan 2.

Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), he said the PTI would demand release of all party prisoners, including Imran Khan, and judicial investigation into May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser said the cases registered against him were “fake and political revenge”. He said terrorism and sedition cases were being made against politicians.

