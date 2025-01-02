Muqam slams shelling, baton-charge of Peshawar protesters

Muqam slams shelling, baton-charge of Peshawar protesters

Amir Muqam condemned the mistreatment of Local Government representatives.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday strongly condemned the shelling and baton-charge on Local Government (LG) representatives in Peshawar.

In a statement, Muqam emphasised that violence against peaceful protests is in direct contradiction to democratic values. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) he said party’s double standards has been badly exposed.

He condemned the mistreatment of Local Government representatives, asserting that they are the true voice of the people and such behaviour towards them is completely unacceptable.

Muqam condemned the excessive use of force by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, accusing it of attempting to hide its failures.

He reiterated that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would continue to raise its voice on every platform to protect the rights of Local Government representatives.

He also called on the government to immediately address the issues faced by these representatives, stressing the urgency of resolving the matter.

