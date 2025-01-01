Sindh government warns protesters to open roads or face strict action

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh government warns protesters to open roads or face strict action

They have been cautioned that if the roads are not cleared, strict action will be taken

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 19:39:51 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government on Wednesday warned the protesters in Karachi to open the roads and move their demonstrations to other locations, offering them alternative spaces for protests.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar said the deteriorating situation in Parachinar did not mean that Karachi should be shut down.

“They have been cautioned that if the roads are not cleared, strict action will be taken,” he added.

He emphasised that Karachi’s roads could not be held hostage, instructing police, rangers and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order.

He slammed the spread of protests across the city, resulting in sever traffic disruption and public inconvenience,. The minister warned that anyone challenging the government’s authority would face action.

He expressed sorrow over the Parachinar incident but sated that blocking Karachi’s roads was unacceptable.

Lanjhar urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to resolve the Parachinar issue, emphasising the need for peaceful solution through dialogue.

