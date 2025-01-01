How many eclipses will take place in 2025?

The year will witness a total of four eclipses

KARACHI (Rataba Aroos) - As the world enters 2025 with all its pomp and show, people are now guessing how many eclipses would take place in this year.

The year will witness a total of four eclipses -- two solar and two lunar -- according to the Meteorological Department. The events include a mix of visible and non-visible phenomena for different regions, including Pakistan.

First Lunar Eclipse: It is scheduled for March 14, starting at 8:57am. However, as this eclipse would occur during daylight hours, it would not be seen in Pakistan.

Second Lunar Eclipse: It would take place on the night between September 7 and 8. Unlike the first, this eclipse will be visible across Pakistan, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

First Solar Eclipse: It is set for March 29, but it will not be visible in Pakistan.

Second Solar Eclipse: Occurring between September 21 and 22, and like the first one, it would will also be invisible in Pakistan.

The eclipses of 2025 highlight the diversity of astronomical events expected during the year, with varying visibility across regions.