Shafqat Khan appointed spokesperson for Foreign Office

He previously held ambassadorial posts in Russia and Poland

Wed, 01 Jan 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan has been appointed spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, replacing Mumtaz Zahra-Baloch.

Sources reported that Shafqat Ali Khan currently serves as Additional Secretary for Europe at the Foreign Office.

He had previously held ambassadorial posts in Russia and Poland, showcasing extensive diplomatic experience.

Mumtaz Zahra-Baloch, the outgoing spokesperson, is reportedly being considered for the position of Pakistan's ambassador to France upon recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The transition marked a significant reshuffle in Pakistan’s diplomatic and foreign communication strategy.