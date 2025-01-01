Lahore silent, Karachi thunders as 2025 starts with a bang

Idea of banning fireworks didn’t sit well with Lahorites

Topline Though the Punjab government banned fireworks in view of poor air quality in Lahore, Lahorites were disappointed with the decision

People of Karachi continue to explode fireworks for 40 minutes; Everywhere in the country, except Lahore, people welcomed New Year by exploding fireworks

Social media users flood comments box with the arrival of New Year; New Year celebrations erupted worldwide, with greetings and hopes for the best

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As clock struck 12, fireworks and celebratory firing went off, welcoming the New Year, jeering at those, who claimed they took measures to stop such activities.

At chilly night of New Year, people went to rooftops some of them with fireworks and arms and some with the intention of seeing the sky sparkling with light and hearing the sound of bullets fired to welcome New Year.

They drew pictures and made clips of fireworks and shared with their friends and loved ones.

Motorcyclists hit the city roads the moment clocks struck 12 to give the news that 2025 has begun. They come on roads in groups and enjoy themselves, harming none, but law-enforcers as usual scorn them, may be out of their duty.

New Year celebrations erupted worldwide, with greetings and hopes for the best. Every society welcomes New Year the way it suits. Some go to worship places, some explode fireworks, and some exchange a happy New Year messages.

Let them do what they do. It is their style of celebrations. Every outgoing year always leaves a message – of failure or success. Failure is for those who spent the year as they spent all previous years and did nothing to transform them, and success for those who managed to fulfill their pervious year resolutions.

NETIZENS’ REACTION TO BAN

Though the Punjab government banned fireworks in view of poor air quality in Lahore, Lahorites were disappointed with the decision, questioning if the air quality in Karachi or other cities was ideal, where people greeted 2025 with a display of fireworks.

A netizen fumed, “Sindh Governor House carried out fireworks and it continued 40 minutes.”

Expressing indignation over ban on fireworks in Lahore, a social media user said, “In Karachi fireworks carried out at Sindh Governor House and Governor Kamran Tessori himself said the people of Karachi will continue to explode fireworks for 40 minutes, setting a world record.”

Everywhere in the country, except Lahore, people welcomed New Year by exploding fireworks, a netizen delivered a message on comment box.

“Why everything is banned in Lahore. Kite-flying is not allowed in Lahore. New Year celebrations are not permitted in Lahore.

“This step-motherly treatment with Lahorites is unthinkable,” a social media enthusiast said.

Actually, the passing year reminds us what we have achieved in it and how to extend we fell short of fulfilling our commitments we made with start of the year, a media influencer said.

People question why there are restrictions on New Year celebrations. All these bans on festivities prove futile every year as revelers don’t care warnings and arrests for violating these restrictions.

Why all focus is on ordinary New Year revelers, why law enforcers don’t go to posh areas to implement New Year restrictions, a social media user said.

CELEBRATIONS, RESOLUTIONS

Social media users flood comments box with the arrival of New Year – some say as Muslims we have nothing to do with this year because our new year begin with the month of Muharram, some say it’s ok, but any opportunity to celebrate something new should not go waste, what is wrong in celebrating two new years in a year – starting from January and Muharram.

Important thing is how we should transform our life in terms of our personality and financial wellbeing, a netizen left a comment in the box.