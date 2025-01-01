PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025

Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 05:37:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on Tuesday on the beginning of the new year, urged the nation to collectively strive for a better and stronger Pakistan in 2025 as the country overcome its daunting challenges of economic crises in 2024.

In PM’s office news release, the prime minister congratulated the entire nation on the beginning of the new year.

“I pray that the sun of 2025 will rise with the promise of progress and prosperity for our country Pakistan. I also pray that in the new year we correct our individual and collective mistakes committed in the past year and make a new beginning and start a new and bright future,” he said.

The PM prayed that the economic, political and law and order crises that the world faced in 2024 would be overcome by positive progress in the new year. May the new year prove to be the year of ending hunger, poverty, war, terrorism, crimes, sectarianism and class division from the whole world including Pakistan, he said.

The year 2024, he said was a year of great achievements for the country, adding, “Our economic indicators improved during 2024. International financial institutions expressed their confidence in Pakistan. Investment agreements worth billions of rupees were signed with friendly and brotherly countries and the work on digitization of the economy started.”

PM Shehbaz also underscored that the government had officially launched the National Economic Transformation Plan titled “Uraan Pakistan” – Pakistan’s Flight which was his government’s commitment to give a new dimension to the economy, promote inclusive growth and achieve sustainable development.

“As we enter 2025 and put the economy on the path to self-reliance, today we commit to a stable, bright and prosperous future,” PM Shehbaz said.

The PM added that the year 2024 was the worst year for Israeli atrocities in Palestine, in which the Israeli occupation forces had created stories of cruelty that had no precedent in recent history.

In the same way, he said the oppressed brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were victims of the brutality of the Indian occupying forces.

“I hope that in 2025, Palestine and India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be successful in their struggle for freedom,” he prayed.

In 2024, he said the brave security forces achieved success against terrorists. In this war against terrorism, the brave soldiers of the security forces sacrificed their lives, whose sacrifices the nation would remember forever, the prime minister added.

He urged the nation to vow at the beginning of the new year to not hesitate to make any sacrifice to make this country the Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal. “This country is the trust of our people, we will unite our blood and sweat in its protection and development. I pray that 2025 will be a year of good fortune and immense happiness for our nation. Long live Pakistan!” the prime minister said.

