Pakistan welcomes New Year with prayers, fireworks

Thousands of people gathered at the Governor House Karachi to witness amazing display of fireworks.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The New Year celebrations kicked off across the country to welcome 2025 with prayers, fireworks displays and lively celebrations as the clock ticked to midnight.

Thousands of people gathered at the Governor House Karachi to witness amazing display of fireworks to welcome the New Year. The sky lit up with spectacular fireworks as the clock ticked to midnight.

Bahria Town hosted the grandest New Year celebrations in Karachi and Islamabad with enchanting performances of international standard dancing fountains and music to set the tone of the night.

Countless revelers switched into party mode at the Liberty Chowk Lahore which was decorated with colourfull light as the authorities have banned fireworks display in Punjab.

Despite being on high alert in Karachi, aerial firing, to celebrate New Year, was reported from several areas of the city. At least 22 people including women and children got wounded by stray bullets.

Dunya News wishes all the countrymen a happy New Year and pray that it brings peace and prosperity to Pakistan and hope that the year 2025 will be a year of peace and security all over the world.

