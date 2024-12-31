In-focus

Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorway sections

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Several sections of motorways have been closed due to dense fog, according to Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Ahmad.

Motorway M-4 from Faisalabad to Multan M-4 from Faisalabad to Multan and M-5 from Multan to Zahir Pir have been shut down to ensure public safety.

Citizens are advised to prioritize travel during daylight hours with optimal travel times between 10am to 6pm during foggy conditions.
 

