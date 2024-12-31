Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for 'threats' to security officials

Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 15:20:54 PKT

GILGIT (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has sentenced Gilgit-Baltistan former chief minister, Khalid Khurshid, to 34 years in prison and imposed a fine of 600,000 rupees in a case involving threats to security institutions.

The case, heard in the Gilgit ATC, involved charges against Khalid Khurshid for threatening security agencies and using inappropriate language against the Chief Election Commissioner.

The ATC handed down the sentence of 34 years in prison and a fine of 600,000 rupees.

It also issued orders to block Khalid Khurshid's national identity card through the DG NADRA.

Furthermore, the court instructed the Police IG to arrest the convict and transfer him to jail.

It is important to note that Khalid Khurshid, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had threatened security institutions, the Chief Secretary, and the Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan with severe consequences during a public rally. As a result, a case was registered against him at the City Police Station in Gilgit.