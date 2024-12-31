Lahore DC bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

The ban aims to address air pollution concerns, particularly in light of smog conditions

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The provincial capital’s administration has imposed a complete ban on fireworks for New Year’s Eve, as confirmed by an official notification issued by the Environment Protection Agency.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, stated that no fireworks would be allowed on the arrival of the New Year. Strict action would be taken against violators without discrimination. The ban aims to address air pollution concerns, particularly in light of smog conditions.

"The district administration is actively working to combat smog, and citizens are urged to cooperate by taking measures to protect children, the elderly, and those with health issues from its harmful effects. Ensuring public health is our top priority," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner further emphasised that air pollution poses significant health risks to residents, and stringent measures are in place to ensure a clean and healthy environment for all.