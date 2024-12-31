Sindh Police clear protests at seven locations in Karachi, three still ongoing

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh Police clear protests at seven locations in Karachi, three still ongoing

Sit-ins are still ongoing at Numaish Chowrangi, Abbas Town, Kamran Chowrangi

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 12:27:51 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi police dispersed sit-ins organised by a religious group in a swift operation ﻿at seven locations across the city within 90 minutes, while protests at three other sites are still ongoing.

According to traffic police, the route from Johar Chowrangi to Johar Mor has been reopened for traffic, and the Five Star Chowrangi road is now clear following the end of the protest.

Similarly, Shamsuddin Azeemi Road in Surjani has been cleared for vehicular movement.

Traffic flow has also resumed on Shahrah-e-Pakistan between Ancholi and Sohrab Goth, as well as on the road connecting Golimar Chowrangi to Nazimabad 2.

Additionally, the protest near Samama on University Road has been called off.

However, sit-ins are still ongoing at Numaish Chowrangi, Abbas Town, Kamran Chowrangi, and near Safari Park.

Police have arrived in Abbas Town on Abul Hasan Isphahani Road to disperse the protest, while SSP East and Rangers officials are trying to end the sit-in at Kamran Chowrangi.