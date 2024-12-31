PM Shehbaz Sharif to launch 'Uran Pakistan' programme

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to launch 'Uran Pakistan' programme

He will unveil a five-year development plan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 12:20:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce the "Uraan Pakistan" program today (Tuesday), unveiling a five-year development plan aimed at steering Pakistan towards sustainable progress.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal stated that the program would help Pakistan overcome its current economic challenges by implementing a long-term growth strategy. He emphasised the need for consistent efforts to achieve lasting development.

Highlighting past achievements, Ahsan Iqbal said that whenever the PML-N government came into power, it prioritised national self-reliance, citing initiatives like Vision 2010 and Vision 2025. However, political instability hindered the implementation of these plans.

Now, through this five-year development strategy, the government aims to lay a solid foundation for sustainable progress and economic stability.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Atta Tarar, announced that PM Shehbaz Sharif would unveil a homegrown economic agenda today. Initiative namely "Made in Pakistan" aims to transition the country from stability to sustained growth.

According to Atta Tarar, Pakistan's economic indicators have significantly improved, and this homegrown agenda marked a pivotal step toward economic advancement. He added that the reforms were designed to pave the way for development and brought positive news for the people of Pakistan.

"This economic agenda is for the progress of Pakistan and its citizens. It reflects the country's journey from averting default to achieving stability and now heading towards growth," Tarar remarked.