Severe cold wave grips Pakistan, snowfall creates stunning views

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A severe cold wave continued to prevail across the country, with snowfall in the northern regions creating a picturesque landscape.

Snowfall in Skardu, which began yesterday, persisted, and temperatures dropped well below freezing.

Due to the snow, the road links to the Astor region were also severed. Following the snowfall, tourists began to flock to the Neelum Valley.

In Azad Kashmir's Leepa Valley, bone-chilling cold disrupted daily life, while northern Balochistan remained under the grip of intense cold.

The temperature in Leh reached a freezing -13°C, while Gopis recorded -10°C, and Skardu saw -9°C. Gilgit recorded -7°C, and temperatures in Astor and Hunza dropped to -6°C. In Kalam and Quetta, the temperature dipped to -5°C.