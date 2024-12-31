Siddiqui stresses on negotiations to end political tension

Pakistan Pakistan Siddiqui stresses on negotiations to end political tension

Says any change that needs to happen should be brought through the parliament

Follow on Published On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 09:28:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said there is no option other than negotiations as the government and the opposition engaged in political dialogue to end uncertainty in the country.

Talking to media, Siddiqui said Pakistan could not afford any other path, calling the negotiations essentials. He said no one can be excluded from politics, saying even those who went to the gallows are still relevant.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) leader said any change that needs to happen should be brought through the parliament.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the government and major opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committees was scheduled for January 2, with National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq set to preside over.

The meeting, slated to take place at 11:30am, will see the PTI negotiation committee presenting the list of demands.

It is to be recalled that following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar had informally briefed the media at the jail gate, stating that the PTI chairman had been updated on the ongoing negotiations and instructed that the process be concluded within a defined time-frame.

PTI chairman highlighted the need for swift progress, adding that the initial meeting of the negotiation committees was informal and preliminary, with some members absent.

He noted that in the next round of talks, the PTI committee would present its demands to the government representatives.

