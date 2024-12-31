Welcome 2025: Year's last sunrise harbinger of a better tomorrow

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The final sunrise of 2024 has risen across Pakistan, with breathtaking views of the dawn witnessed in Karachi, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar.

As 2024 comes to a close, citizens are hopeful for a prosperous and peaceful 2025.

Many are looking forward to new opportunities for progress in the coming year.

As the New Year approaches, preparations to welcome 2025 are under way with enthusiasm across Pakistan and the globe.

The New Year celebrations will kick off in New Zealand, marked by a dazzling fireworks display.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the Sindh police have urged public cooperation for safe and lawful celebrations.

Sindh Inspector General of Police has advised citizens to avoid illegal and unethical activities, emphasising the prohibition of aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling.

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 to curb such activities, warning that violators will face strict action without any leniency.

The police's appeal aims to ensure a peaceful and secure transition into the New Year.

PUNJAB POLICE SECURITY PLAN

The Punjab police have formed a security plan to ensure law and order during New Year’s Eve celebrations across the province.

According to a police spokesperson, more than 25,000 officers and personnel, including 395 inspectors, 1,125 sub-inspectors, 2,060 ASIs, 1,310 head constables, and 18,759 constables, will be deployed.

In Lahore, more than 5,000 officials would be on duty, with all activities monitored via CCTV cameras.

Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar directed officers to remain on high alert and monitor anti-state elements closely.

He emphasised that activities such as wheeling, aerial firing, and unruly behaviour would not be tolerated, warning that troublemakers harassing women or citizens would face immediate detention.

The IG also ordered enhanced patrolling by Dolphin Squad, PERU, Elite Force, and PHP teams, along with regular search-and-sweep operations in all cities.

Citizens are encouraged to report violations such as one-wheeling, arms display, or aerial firing.