New Year 2025 preparations in full swing worldwide

Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 09:29:34 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - As the New Year approaches, preparations to welcome 2025 are underway with enthusiasm across Pakistan and the globe.

The New Year celebrations will kick off in New Zealand, marked by a dazzling fireworks display.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the Sindh Police have urged public cooperation for safe and lawful celebrations.

Sindh Inspector General of Police has advised citizens to avoid illegal and unethical activities, emphasising the prohibition of aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling.

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 to curb such activities, warning that violators will face strict action without any leniency.

The police's appeal aims to ensure a peaceful and secure transition into the New Year.