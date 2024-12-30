PM Shehbaz reiterates commitment to principles

Shehbaz Sharif asserted that he sacrificed his political interests to safeguard the state

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his commitment to principles, asserting that he sacrificed his political interests to safeguard the state.

In a statement marking the foundation day of the Pakistan Muslim League, the prime minister extended his congratulations and lauded the party's decades-long dedication to Pakistan's development under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Reflecting on history, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the creation of Pakistan was the result of unwavering efforts by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement through the platform of the All-India Muslim League. "It was the vision of the Muslim League, established 118 years ago, that transformed the dream of a free and independent homeland into a reality for the Muslims of the subcontinent," he said.

The prime minister highlighted the need to uphold the vision of Pakistan's founders and work collectively for the progress and prosperity of the nation. "Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N has been actively engaged in nation-building for over three decades," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that history bears witness to the PML-N's principled politics and its prioritization of public welfare. "We have consistently put the country's security and economic stability above political gains. To save Pakistan, we have willingly sacrificed our politics," he remarked.

"With the support of our members, we raised the banner of truth against dictatorships, endured imprisonment, and rejected divisive politics for the greater good of Pakistan," he said.

He also underscored the challenges faced by PML-N's leadership, noting the attempts to sideline Nawaz Sharif from politics. "Despite conspiracies, Nawaz Sharif's vision and sacrifices for the people have always won," he remarked.

Highlighting the achievements of the PML-N governments, the prime minister said, "Our tenures brought progress in industry, agriculture, and the economy. Diplomatic ties with friendly nations were strengthened, and the common man witnessed a concrete improvement in their standard of living."

The PM concluded with a message of hope, asserting that the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, continues to work tirelessly for the country's development.