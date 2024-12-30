CII urges National Assembly to pass Madrasa Registration Ordinance without delay
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has welcomed amendments to Societies Act and issuance of the Madrasa Registration Ordinance, granting legal status to seminaries registered with the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE).
CII Chairman Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi highlighted the need for swift approval of the ordinance by the National Assembly.
He said the new ordinance resolved longstanding registration issues, allowing seminaries to register freely with any institution.
The ordinance eliminates the need for re-registration of over 18,600 already-registered madrasas, ensuring a permanent solution without political exploitation.