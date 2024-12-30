Over 18,000 seminaries registered: Tahir Ashrafi

Pakistan Pakistan Over 18,000 seminaries registered: Tahir Ashrafi

Over 18,000 seminaries registered: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 18:02:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi declared that over 18,000 seminaries have been registered, marking a significant milestone in the regulation of religious institutions.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Ashrafi emphasised the importance of religious schools' registration, stating, “The registration of madrasas is an essential step forward. Those who do not wish to align with the Ministry of Education are free to opt otherwise.”

He said that registration under the Ministry of Education is ongoing and widely accepted, with the ordinance recognising multiple perspectives on the matter. “Those preferring to register with the Ministry of Industries also have our support. We will continue to serve as the custodians of madrasahs,” Ashrafi said.

More to read: Promise to Maulana Fazl fulfilled, President signs Societies Registration Act 2024 into law



Addressing the tense situation in Parachinar, Ashrafi expressed concern, saying that the entire nation is distressed over the issue.

He stressed that dialogue, not force, is the solution to such problems. “Shia and Sunni alike are Pakistanis. We are working to resolve the matter and are prepared to visit Parachinar if necessary. Let us unite as Pakistanis and resolve this issue together, chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’” he concluded.