Promise to Maulana Fazl fulfilled, President signs Societies Registration Act 2024 into law

National Assembly spokesperson said with the president's signature, the bill has become a law

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday signed the Societies Registration Act 2024, paving the way for registration of seminaries (madrasah).

According to the National Assembly spokesperson, with the president's signature, the bill has become a law. The National Assembly will soon issue a gazette notification in this regard.

The spokesperson stated that under the law, the registration of madrasah will be in accordance with the Societies Act, and the matter has been resolved through mutual understanding.

On Saturday, Maulana Rashid Somro, the General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Sindh, had met with President Zardari in Larkana, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present.

They discussed not only the political situation but also the Madrasah Registration Bill.

The president had assured JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that his concerns regarding the Madrasah Bill would be addressed, and the issue would be resolved as soon as possible.