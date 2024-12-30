CM Maryam initiates key reforms in education sector

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam initiates key reforms in education sector

Top initiatives include the introduction of merit-based appointments for education officers

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 18:01:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated key reforms to improve the education sector.

Top initiatives include the introduction of merit-based appointments for education officers, upgraded scholarships, and the integration of AI education in early grades.

The government has also launched nutrition programs, installed solar-powered charging stations in colleges, and constructed new classrooms and labs in public schools.

Additionally, 76 girls’ colleges have received buses, and an internship programme benefiting 3,527 schools in South Punjab has been introduced.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of modernising education to ensure every child’s right to quality learning.