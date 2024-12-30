Punjab to enhance security along KP, Balochistan borders

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab to enhance security along KP, Balochistan borders

Rs 500 million will be allocated for logistical support, vehicles, weaponry

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 17:17:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Monday decided to enhance security measures along its borders with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to official documents, significant amendments are being planned for the service rules of the Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levies. As part of the initial phase, 50% of the vacant positions in these forces will be filled to bolster security. The upper age limit for recruitment was also increased by five years. The purpose of it is to accommodate more candidates.

The document further reveals that Rs500 million will be allocated for logistical support, vehicles, and weaponry for the tri-border area. Additionally, an estimated Rs527.1 million will be spent on upgrading existing checkpoints.

Joint checkpoints will be established, manned by teams from the Border Military Police, Baloch Levies, and Customs Department, to combat smuggling and terrorism effectively.

The last recruitment for the Border Military Police and Baloch Levies in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur took place in 1998, highlighting the urgent need for strengthening these forces to address current challenges.