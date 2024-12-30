Toshakhana-II case: List of gifts received by Imran Khan as PM presented in court

Pakistan Pakistan Toshakhana-II case: List of gifts received by Imran Khan as PM presented in court

Bushra Bibi’s counsel partially cross-examined the witness

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 15:43:45 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The list of over 100 gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan during his tenure as was submitted to the court during a hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand presided over the hearing, attended by Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their legal team, including Barristers Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and Faisal Chaudhry.

During the session, Cabinet Division Section Officer Benyamin recorded his statement, while Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Arshad Tabrez, conducted partial cross-examination, which would continue in the next hearing.

Similarly, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, is also set to cross-examine the witness in the upcoming session.

The witness presented a detailed list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan as prime minister, along with two registers from the Toshakhana records and documents outlining the official procedures followed by private appraisers.

The court adjourned the hearing until January 2, 2025.