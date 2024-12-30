Maryam Nawaz's services as chief minister are unmatched, says Azma

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz's services as chief minister are unmatched, says Azma

Azma presented a “report card” of Maryam Nawaz of her achievements in 10 months as chief minister

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 13:33:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bukhari said on Monday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s service to the people of Punjab was unparalleled.

Addressing a press conference here, Azma presented a “report card” of the chief minister mentioning her achievements in the 10 months she served Punjab as chief minister.

She said Ms Nawaz was about to complete one year of managing governmental affairs. "I have a report card for the 10 months she had been in power. I had previously stated that the actions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are not for keeping in record files."

She stated that 2024 is about to close; “this year will end with many good news for the public. The stock exchange has seen bullish trend, and inflation is between 4% and 5%. This year has been significant for Maryam Nawaz, as it marks her first time holding a governmental position.”

Azma Bukhari said Maryam had proven that it is not about how many terms one has served, but rather being qualified to deliver results. She referred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the situation in Kurram and Parachinar was very serious. “It is the duty of Chief Minister [Ali Amin] Gandapur to restore law and order in in Kurram and Parachinar."

Highlighting achievements of Maryam, she said that 6.4 million families in Punjab were provided Ramazan packages at their doorsteps. For the first time in history, the price of roti (bread) has been fixed in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz also launched air ambulances despite criticism for her political adversaries.

She noted that 27,000 students in Punjab were given electric bikes. The number of bikes has now been increased to 100,000. Brilliant students were given scholarships and the number has been raised to 50,000. Consumers in Punjab were given Rs54 billion relief on electricity bills for two months.

Azma also mentioned the initiation of a nutrition programme for children suffering from malnutrition and the reorganisation of schools. New schools are being built, and efforts made to capture the mafia that patronised use of unfair means in examinations.

Talking about future plans, she said that youth would be given loans for shrimp farming. Many countries earned significant foreign exchange through shrimp farming.

She also mentioned the housing scheme "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" under which people are being given loans of up to Rs1.5 million on easy installments to build home. She said hundreds of houses are being built under this initiative.

The establishment of an IT (information technology) city is also underway, she added.

The minister said a 1,000-bed cancer hospital, named after Nawaz Sharif, would be built in Lahore at a cost of Rs54 billion. An MoU has been signed with China for this purpose.

Heart surgeries for children have also begun and more than 500 children have undergone surgeries.

Special children in Punjab are receiving financial assistance of Rs10,000, Azma continued.

She mentioned the launch of Rs30 billion Kissan (farmer) Card programme under which farmers can purchase implements. Under the Green Tractor Scheme, 9,500 tractors will be distributed among farmers.

Azma Bukhari said that the launch of the Livestock Card allows rural women to purchase livestock. She also mentioned the first smog tower, the first of its kind in Lahore, to counter environment degradation.

A model fish market will also be established in Lahore, the minister stated.

She said that a vegetable market would be set up near Kala Shah Kaku near Lahore. Under the "Dhe (daughter) Rani" programme, household items will be provided as wedding gift to girls. Chief Minister Maryam will personally attend weddings to give away gifts.

She mentioned that programmes for the transgender community have been launched.