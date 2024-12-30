Economic Transformation Plan to be launched on Tuesday: Iqbal

He urges civil servants to utilise all their capabilities for managing public issues in better way

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday National Economic Transformation Plan for next five years will be unveiled tomorrow (December 31).

He was addressing the passing out ceremony of the officers of 47th Specialized Training Program of Pakistan Administration Service in Lahore.

He said that the transformation plan will include the factors, which must be addressed and achieved to ensure progress of Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan should focus all its resources to promote exports based economy and pay attention on e-commerce like automation, nanotechnology and artificial technology which are leading factors in reshaping the future economics.

He said Pakistan will have to blend its human resources with the emerging technologies to achieve progress.

Ahsan Iqbal urged the civil servants to utilise all their capabilities for better manage the public issues, as civil service is a huge responsibility, rather than just a job.

