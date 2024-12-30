21 die in road accidents in Attock, Naushahro Feroze and Wazirabad

A Rawalpindi-bound bus overturned near Fateh Jang

Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 14:29:52 PKT

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least 21 people were killed and 24 others injured in two road accidents in Attock and Naushahro Feroze on Monday.

Rescue officials said a passenger bus was travelling to Rawalpindi from Mianwali when it overturned near Fateh Jang in Attock district. 12 people lost their lives in the accident while 15 others were shifted to a hospital with injuries.

Traffic authorities said the driver lost control of his bus due to a tyre burst before it met with the accident.

In Naushahro Feroze, a passenger van and a trailer collided near Morro, leaving six people dead on the spot.

Rescue officials said nine people, who suffered injuries in the accident, had been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities said all those who died in the Naushahro Feroze accident belonged to same tribe as they were returning after attending a wedding event.

Meanwhile, three people were injured after a van overturned on national highway near Azam Chowk in Bahawalpur.

The injured were shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

In In a separate incident, three people were killed and other injured after a tractor rammed into a motorcycle near Wazirabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents.

She extended her condolences and sympathies to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, She directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured people.



