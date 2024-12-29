President Zardari pays homage at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari pays homage at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

The President also prayed for the country's development and prosperity

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 20:27:46 PKT

JAMSHORO (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday visited the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif, Sindh.

He offered fateha and showered flower petals at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The President also prayed for the country's development and prosperity.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and local leadership of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, President Zardari signed the Societies Registration Act 2024, paving the way for registration of seminaries.

Also Read: Promise to Maulana Fazl fulfilled, President signs Societies Registration Act 2024 into law

On Saturday, Maulana Rashid Somro, the General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Sindh, had met with President Zardari in Larkana, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present.

They discussed not only the political situation but also the Madrasah Registration Bill.

The president had assured JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that his concerns regarding the Madrasah Bill would be addressed.