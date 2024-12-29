Musadik calls for dialogue to address national issues

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has called for dialogue to address national issues while stressing the need for constructive discussions.

Speaking to media in Lahore on Sunday, he said, “We were ready for negotiations. If we want to move forward, let’s have a dialogue. How come issues will be resolved if our people do not sit together?”

He welcomed the political talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describing it as a positive step. However, he clarified that the agenda of dialogue would not include criminal cases involving PTI’s leadership.

Referring to the allegations against the PTI founder, Malik said, “The cases against him are of criminal nature. The £190 million matter is beyond politics.”

Malik reiterated the government’s commitment to economic, political and democratic recovery, stressing that discussions on national issues must remain separate from criminal proceedings.

“We are not your enemies; we are friends. Don’t sacrifice the country to political tension. Accuse us, argue with us, but let’s work for betterment of Pakistan,” he urged.

Malik accused the opposition of harming Pakistan’s reputation internationally.

“The resolutions are being passed in the US against Pakistan in result of PTI’s lobbying,” he said.

The minister urged all the stakeholders to prioritise the nation’s progress over political rivalries.