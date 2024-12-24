Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

Pakistan Pakistan Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

Musadik Malik said dialogue is the only option to move forward in the democratic system.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 05:34:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday welcomed the dialogue session with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for resolving political nature issues. Dialogue is the only option to move forward in the political and democratic system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about pressure on the government, he said, there is no pressure from any side to initiate dialogue with PTI. Pakistan is a sovereign state, he said adding that the government was taking all the decisions in the larger national interest.

To another question, he said, it is a good step that political parties are sitting together for discussing political issues.

We are moving towards better political situation after holding talks with opposition, he said.

