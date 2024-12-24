Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
Pakistan
Musadik Malik said dialogue is the only option to move forward in the democratic system.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday welcomed the dialogue session with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for resolving political nature issues. Dialogue is the only option to move forward in the political and democratic system, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about pressure on the government, he said, there is no pressure from any side to initiate dialogue with PTI. Pakistan is a sovereign state, he said adding that the government was taking all the decisions in the larger national interest.
To another question, he said, it is a good step that political parties are sitting together for discussing political issues.
We are moving towards better political situation after holding talks with opposition, he said.