Tarar slams KP govt for 'pervasive corruption'

Follow on Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 17:19:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had only focused on corruption.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar said that a coalition government has been in place in the centre.

All political parties contested the elections on their respective manifestos and they made some promises to the people under their manifestos.

Punjab gave mandate to the PML-N, while KP and Sindh gave mandate to the PTI and PPP.

Castigating the performance of the PTI, he said 11 years had passed since the PTI formed government in KP. Under its rule, corruption and irregularities had increased in the province while mentioning that the provincial government was facing a financial deficit of Rs152 billion.

The minister said the PTI government had done nothing but promote corruption in the province. It had not taken any steps to reduce inflation in the province.

He drew parallels between the former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.