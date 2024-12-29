Agreement nears resolution for Kurram Dispute: Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif confirmed that negotiations in Kohat lasted late into the night

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, announced that consensus has been largely reached between parties involved in the Kurram dispute.

In a statement, Barrister Saif confirmed that negotiations in Kohat lasted late into the night. Both parties have agreed on major points, though one side has requested a two-day pause for consultation with their community.

He added that the Sunni faction had sought time to consult their leaders and public, which the Jirga had granted. The discussions would resume on Tuesday, following which the agreement would be finalised and signed.

Dr. Saif reiterated that per the Apex Committee's decision, the removal of bunkers and weapons would be ensured. The provincial government was committed to a sustainable resolution for the century-old conflict.

He further stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Grand Jirga's efforts have brought the resolution close to fruition. “The Kohat Commissioner and the entire administration are working sincerely toward ending the dispute and establishing lasting peace.”

Barrister Saif also noted that the Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for relief operations, facilitating the delivery of medicines and providing aerial services to the affected population.