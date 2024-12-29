Tight contest in Lahore Press Club annual elections
Pakistan
A close race is anticipated between Arshad Ansari and Babar Dogar
LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Press Club's annual elections are underway, with polling in full swing.
Nearly 2,600 voters are expected to cast their ballots, with polling set to continue until 6 PM.
A close race is anticipated between Journalist Progressive Group's presidential candidate Arshad Ansari and Pioneers Progressive Group's candidate Babar Dogar.
A total of approximately 100 candidates are competing across various positions in the elections.