Tight contest in Lahore Press Club annual elections

A close race is anticipated between Arshad Ansari and Babar Dogar

Sun, 29 Dec 2024 11:11:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Press Club's annual elections are underway, with polling in full swing.

Nearly 2,600 voters are expected to cast their ballots, with polling set to continue until 6 PM.

A close race is anticipated between Journalist Progressive Group's presidential candidate Arshad Ansari and Pioneers Progressive Group's candidate Babar Dogar.

A total of approximately 100 candidates are competing across various positions in the elections.