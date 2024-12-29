Afghanistan trying to exploit sensitive situation in Kurram area

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Afghanistan wants to destabilise Pakistan by exploiting already sensitive situation in Kurram area.

Pakistan wants good and friendly relations with Afghanistan while Interim Afghan Government (IAG) is taking advantage of the already fragile situation in Kurram.

The unprovoked firing by the IAG along with TTP militants in Kurram is worsening the already volatile security situation while Pakistan is focusing on maintaining law and order in the region.

Pakistan taking steps to bring peace in the area, but Afghan forces trying to thwart these efforts by escalating tensions.

Afghanistan is ignoring Pakistan's efforts to stabilize the region.

The behaviour of the Afghan Taliban is inhumane and condemnable as Pakistan has always supported them and hosted millions of refugees for years.

They can truly be described as thankless and selfish people.

Despite Pakistan's continued support, the response of Afghanistan and its Taliban regime shows their thanklessness and undermines trust built between the two countries.