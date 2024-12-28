Govt is sincerely engaged in negotiations with PTI: Atta Tarar

He was talking to media in Gujranwala on Saturday

GUJRANWALA (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the government is sincerely engaged in negotiations with PTI with sole purpose of moving forward for political stability in the country.

Talking to media in Gujranwala on Saturday, he said government wanted to build on momentum of hard-earned economic progress during last few months and political stability is inevitable in this regard.

The minister mentioned that economic achievements of government are evident and are being acknowledged at every level even by political opponents.

He said the incidents of violence like May 9 cannot be overlooked and anyone who commits acts of violence has to face the law.

Attaullah Tarar said there was irrefutable evidence against all those people who have been sentenced so far in May 9 related incidents. He categorically stated that right to fair trial has been ensured in the cases.