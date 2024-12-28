Rana Sanaullah stresses government's sincere desire for success of political dialogue

PM's advisor said marking death anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's adviser Rana Sanaullah emphasised the government's sincere desire for the success of dialogue while addressing a seminar commemorating the death anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, father of Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Speaking at the event, Rana Sanaullah stressed the need for key political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Imran Khan, to be part of the dialogue.

The adviser lamented the growing culture of intolerance in society, adding, “You initiated wrong cases against us, and now PTI calls the cases against them false.”

Referring to PTI’s negotiation team, he remarked, “The members of the team are merely actors, and Khawaja Saad Rafique is the producer.”

Paying tribute to Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah described him as a courageous political leader who fearlessly voiced his opinions. “He was martyred 52 years ago for opposing the then-ruling political party. The then-government silenced him because they could not tolerate his dissent,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah concluded by saying, “That voice lives on in Khawaja Saad Rafique, who continues to carry the same energy and determination".