Imran Khan is insincere with everyone, asserts Asif

He made these remarks while addressing death ceremony of Khawaja Muhammad Rafiq in Lahore

Updated On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 18:34:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Castigating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan during his short address on Saturday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the former premier had a history of being insincere with all and sundry.

He made these remarks while addressing the death ceremony of Khawaja Muhammad Rafiq in Lahore. He said the PML-N made the first attempt of dialogue. Even during the PDM tenure, the strategy of the PML-N was pro-talks.

He said in the last few days, the PTI had changed its position and now it wanted to hold talks.

Asif said the PTI founder had a history of dishonesty and even with those who were once very close to him. He used all persons as means and not as ends.

Lambasting Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan is the first politician who is begging to America for help.

The journey has been nothing but from absolutely not to absolutely yes, Asif added.