Non-Muslim can't get share in Muslim's property: LHC

Pakistan Pakistan Non-Muslim can't get share in Muslim's property: LHC

Lower court had ruled in grandson’s favour, citing uncle's non-Muslim status

Follow on Published On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 17:05:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court on Saturday issued a significant ruling, addressing the legal question of whether a non-Muslim can inherit property from a Muslim owner.

Justice Iqbal Chaudhry heard an appeal against a lower court’s decision and upheld the lower court ruling, stating that under Islamic teachings, a non-Muslim is not entitled to a share in a Muslim’s property.

The High Court dismissed the appeal and maintained the decision of the subordinate court.

The court emphasised that, in accordance with Islamic principles, no non-Muslim can claim inheritance rights to the property of a Muslim.

According to the background, the case revolved around 83 kanals of land belonging to a deceased Muslim individual from Gojra, which had been distributed among his heirs. A grandson challenged the transfer of the land, objecting to a portion being given to his non-Muslim uncle. The lower court had ruled in the grandson’s favour, citing the uncle's non-Muslim status as grounds for the decision.

Thereafter, the uncle appealed the verdict in the Lahore High Court, which has now upheld the initial ruling.