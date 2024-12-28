In-focus

Non-Muslim can't get share in Muslim's property: LHC

Non-Muslim can't get share in Muslim's property: LHC

Pakistan

Lower court had ruled in grandson’s favour, citing uncle's non-Muslim status

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

 
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court on Saturday issued a significant ruling, addressing the legal question of whether a non-Muslim can inherit property from a Muslim owner.

Justice Iqbal Chaudhry heard an appeal against a lower court’s decision and upheld the lower court ruling, stating that under Islamic teachings, a non-Muslim is not entitled to a share in a Muslim’s property.

The High Court dismissed the appeal and maintained the decision of the subordinate court.

The court emphasised that, in accordance with Islamic principles, no non-Muslim can claim inheritance rights to the property of a Muslim.

According to the background, the case revolved around 83 kanals of land belonging to a deceased Muslim individual from Gojra, which had been distributed among his heirs. A grandson challenged the transfer of the land, objecting to a portion being given to his non-Muslim uncle. The lower court had ruled in the grandson’s favour, citing the uncle's non-Muslim status as grounds for the decision.

Thereafter, the uncle appealed the verdict in the Lahore High Court, which has now upheld the initial ruling.

Related Topics
Chief Justice
Lahore High Court
Punjab Government
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News